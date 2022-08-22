Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow blast

Darya Dugina was vocal in her support for the Russian government over the invasion of Ukraine [Source: Reuters]

The daughter of a close ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been killed in a suspected car bombing.

Darya Dugina, 29, died after an explosion on a road outside Moscow, Russia’s investigative committee said.

It is thought her father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is known as “Putin’s brain”, may have been the intended target of the attack.

Mr Dugin is a prominent ultra-nationalist ideologue who is believed to be close to the Russian president.

Alexander Dugin and his daughter had been at a festival near Moscow, where the philosopher gave a lecture on Saturday evening.

The “Tradition” festival describes itself as a family event for art lovers which takes place at the Zakharovo estate, where Russian poet Alexander Pushkin once stayed.

The pair were due to leave the venue in the same car, before Mr Dugin reportedly made a decision at the last minute to travel separately.