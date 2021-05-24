Home

World

Darkness falls on quiet streets

BBC NEWS
February 25, 2022 8:13 am

There is now a 22:00 curfew in many cities across Ukraine, but the streets begin to empty earlier, as darkness fell. Shops and restaurants are all closed.

Life has changed suddenly here.

In the Donbas region, in the east, people had been nervous about an invasion but didn’t truly believe it until they were woken by the explosions early this morning. It’s a familiar sound: in 2014, many of these towns were overrun by Russian-backed forces.

In the city of Konstantinovka, as her daughter ran around happily in a playground, Nastya told me she’d learned to tell incoming from outgoing fire. She’s used to huddling in a basement. Already forced to flee the fighting once, when her hometown was caught right on the frontline, the mother-of-two can’t bear to uproot her family again.

But for others, the exodus has begun. Some 7,000 people took special evacuation trains out of the Donbas today, dragging their cases to the station with no clue when they’ll be coming home. On the roads, much of the traffic is families heading west.

In Pavlograd, along the route they took, we found workmen and soldiers building a giant checkpoint of concrete blocks and sandbags, preparing for a Russian advance.

