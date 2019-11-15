Dame Diana Rigg: Avengers, Bond and Game of Thrones actress dies at 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82.

Her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer, after being diagnosed in March.

“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” she added.

Dame Diana also played the only woman who became Mrs James Bond.

She played Tracy, who married George Lazenby’s 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Stirling earlier announced the news by writing: “My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. I will miss her beyond words.”

Others paying tribute included Sir Tom Stoppard, who remembered her “luminous” talent, while fellow playwright Sir David Hare said the actress had a “dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor”.