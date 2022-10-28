Damaged plane makes emergency landing after encountering severe weather

[Source: CNN]

A LATAM Airlines plane was damaged traveling from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, and had to make an emergency landing at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing “severe weather conditions during its flight path,” the airline told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

“Passengers and crew are safe and well,” the statement said, adding the airline regretted “any inconvenience this weather situation may have caused to its passengers.”

Telefuturo, a CNN affiliate, reported that 48 people were traveling on the flight.

The images obtained by the station show the damaged aircraft with its nose missing and its windshield smashed.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Chile reported in a statement Thursday that the Paraguayan aviation authorities have initiated an investigation and that a team of specialists from the Chilean entity “will be integrated on the ground to collaborate with this investigative process.”

CNN en Español reached out to the Paraguayan National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics on Thursday for more information but has not yet received a response.