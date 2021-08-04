Dalit girl rape and murder: Indians protest over girl's forced cremation

Protests are continuing for the fourth day over the alleged gang rape, murder and forced cremation of a nine-year-old girl in the Indian capital, Delhi.

The girl’s parents have accused a Hindu priest and three others of attacking her when she had gone to fetch drinking water from the crematorium’s cooler.

Her mother said the gates were shut and she was threatened when she objected to her daughter’s cremation.

Article continues after advertisement

Police have registered a case of gang rape and murder and arrested the men.