Dalai Lama cancels all public engagements

The Dalai Lama has canceled all his public engagements until further notice.

According to a statement from his office this is due to the “deteriorating outbreak” of the coronavirus.

“His Holiness will not be doing any public engagements for now until further notice due to coronavirus,” the Dalai Lama’s secretary, Tenzing Taklha, told CNN.

“An announcement was made recently regarding the ordination ceremony for monks. However due to the deteriorating outbreak of the viral disease (Coronavirus- 2019 nCoV) that originated in China, His Holiness’ personal physician as well as consultants have advised a postponement of all public engagement for the time being, and His Holiness has duly agreed to further postpone his public schedule. Hence the ordination ceremony for the monks will be rescheduled and the announcement will be made shortly afterwards. We hope for your understanding in the matter. February 12, 2019.”