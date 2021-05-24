Czech Republic can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine: PM

The prime minister of the Czech Republic has said the country can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine as it struggles to deal with a huge influx of people fleeing the war.

Around 270,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the Czech Republic since the Russian invasion last month.

Petr Fiala said the government is already running out of resources.

“We have to admit that we are at the very edge when we can accept [these refugees] without problems,” the Associated Press quoted the prime minister as saying.

The Czech government plans to issue long-term residence permits to refugees already in the country.