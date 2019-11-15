Cyclone wreaks deadly havoc in India and Bangladesh

Cyclone Amphan has made landfall in eastern India and Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people as it lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain.

Trees were uprooted and homes toppled in both countries, including in the Indian city of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Nearly three million people were evacuated – most of them in Bangladesh – before the severe storm hit.

Article continues after advertisement

Coronavirus restrictions have been hampering emergency and relief efforts.

COVID-19 and social-distancing measures have made mass evacuations more difficult for authorities, with shelters unable to be used to full capacity.

The storm is the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

Though its winds have now weakened, it is still classified as a very severe cyclone.



[People rushed for shelter in Kolkata as the cyclone approached [Source:BBC]