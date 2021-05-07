Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India

A cyclone, classified as “extremely severe”, has made landfall in India’s western state of Gujarat with wind speeds of up to 160km/h (100mph).

Cyclone Tauktae had roared up India’s western coast, with at least 12 people killed and thousands evacuated.

Thirty-eight people have so far been rescued out of 400 who are stranded off the coast in two commercial barges.

The cyclone comes amid a second Covid-19 wave that has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system.

Late on Monday local time, India’s meteorological department announced that the “extremely severe cyclonic storm” had begun to make landfall in Gujarat. The process is expected to take several hours.