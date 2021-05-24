Home

Full Coverage

World

Satellite image captures attack on airbase near Kharkiv

BBC NEWS
February 25, 2022 8:20 am

A satellite appearing to show an attack on Chuguev airbase near Kharkiv has been shared with the BBC.

The picture from Planet Labs shows smoke rising from the airfield in the east of the country.

Russia has targeted air bases and other military installations around Ukraine over the course of the day.

Article continues after advertisement

 

Cutting Russia off from Swift banking not an option right now: Biden

Joe Biden says cutting Russia off from the global Swift banking system is not being proposed “right now”.

He says the sanctions already proposed on all the banks are of equal consequence and perhaps even exceed banning Russia from Swift.

“Let’s have a conversation in another month or so to see if they’re working,” he says.

He says the move “is always an option but right now it’s not the position the rest of Europe wishes to take.”

UK PM Boris Johnson said earlier there was a potential to use Swift as a sanction and “nothing is off the table”.

 

 

 

