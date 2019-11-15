Customer shot a McDonald's employee over COVID-19 restrictions, police say

A woman has been arrested in Oklahoma City in the United States on suspicion of shooting a fast-food worker and injuring others after they told her to leave a McDonald’s restaurant.

Gloricia Woody had entered the restaurant despite the dining area being closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

When employees asked her to leave, she refused and got into a scuffle with one of them.

Employees eventually forced her outside, but she re-entered the restaurant with a handgun and fired about three rounds.

One worker was shot in the arm, and two others were struck by shrapnel.