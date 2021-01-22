Home

Curfew riots hit Netherlands

| @BBCWorld
January 26, 2021 12:20 pm
Police clashed with protesters in Rotterdam. [Source: BBC]

Police in the Netherlands have again clashed with protesters defying a curfew, following a weekend of unrest.

Riot police fired warning shots and used tear gas to clear streets in Rotterdam, after an emergency order issued by the mayor failed to move hundreds of protesters.

Unrest started over the weekend as protesters kicked back against newly imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned what he called “criminal violence”.

A number of arrests have been made in Amsterdam after reports of more destruction.

