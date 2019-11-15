Home

Curfew in Kashmir as protesters plan 'black day

BBC news
August 4, 2020 4:33 pm

Curfew has been imposed in Indian-administered Kashmir in anticipation of protests ahead of 5 August – the day the government stripped the region of its special status.

Officials say the curfew is meant to prevent violence by groups planning to observe 5 August as “black day”.

They said mass gatherings were also not allowed because of Covid-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The state was split into two federally-administered regions last year and its semi-autonomous status was revoked.

Reports say there is tension in the region ahead of the anniversary and more troops have been deployed.

 

