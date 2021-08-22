Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced mounting pressure today to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

The leader of the state assembly, which has the power to bring impeachment charges against Cuomo, said it was clear that the governor could no longer remain in office.

Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said he would move to complete an impeachment inquiry “as quickly as possible”.