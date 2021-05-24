Home

Cubans stage rare protests over COVID measures

| @BBCWorld
July 12, 2021 1:42 pm
Protesters marched to protest against the government [Source: Reuters]

Thousands of people have joined protests against Cuba’s communist government in the capital, Havana, and several other cities.

Videos posted on social media show people calling for freedom, democracy and demanding vaccines to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrations, which are rare in Cuba, come as the country reports a record number of Covid infections.

Article continues after advertisement

President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the United States for the unrest.

Supporters of the government also rallied in Havana.

On Friday, Cuba approved its home-grown vaccine for emergency use, Abdala Two, a first for Latin America and the Caribbean.

