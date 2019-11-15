Crushing blow for president's opponents Popular Force

Peru’s once influential conservative Popular Force party has suffered a crushing defeat in congressional elections.

The party dominated Congress before the body was dissolved by President Martín Vizcarra in September.

Mr Vizcarra took the drastic step arguing that lawmakers were obstructing his anti-corruption agenda.

No party won an overall majority but centrist parties have made gains, which could ease the passage of reforms.

The new Congress will be short-lived – it will be replaced in next year’s general elections.