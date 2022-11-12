Cruise ship with 800 COVID cases docks in Sydney after touring NZ

[Source: 1News]

A cruise ship has docked in Sydney with an estimated 800 cases of Covid-19 after finishing a two-week tour of New Zealand, according to Australian media.

Nine News has reported that the Majestic Princess cruise liner docked in Sydney this morning with hundreds infected after departing from the same port two weeks ago.

The ship had just finished a 12-day tour of New Zealand – having dropped anchor in ports around Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Bay of Islands, and Fiordland National Park.

The operator of the ship, Princess Cruises, said that the number of cases was “reflective of the increase in community transmission” in Australia.

“Reflective of the increase in community transmission, we too have seen more guests test positive for Covid-19 on the current voyage of Majestic Princess,” the company said in a statement to The Guardian.

“These guests are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and are isolating in their staterooms.”

The company’s senior vice president, Stuart Allison, told Nine News there were “strict and robust” to limit exposure.

“We also have a range of strict and robust measures in place to ensure our guests and crew are safe, as well as ensuring we limit the exposure of current cases in the community,” she said.

“We understand this current wave of Covid-19 is concerning to many in the community and we take our responsibility in keeping everyone safe very seriously.”

1News has approached the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora for comment this morning.

Two weeks ago, Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall responded to questions about a significantly smaller number of cases on another cruise ship that had visited New Zealand.

“There is going to be a risk that we have to accept while we have our borders open – both air travel, cruise ships, the works,” she told RNZ.

At the time, Verrall reiterated that New Zealand had a highly vaccinated population alongside its open border. She also stated that health officials had processes and plans for tackling cruise ships with “high numbers of Covid cases on board”.

“The process for the management of cruise ships has been worked over thoroughly between health officials, and I think they’ve come up with a process that can be implemented and is alert to when there are high numbers of Covid cases on board.”