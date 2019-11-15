Cruise ship Grand Princess to dock in California

Authorities in the US state of California are preparing to disembark passengers aboard a virus-hit cruise liner held off San Francisco.

Nineteen crew members and two passengers on the Grand Princess have tested positive for Covid-19.

The vessel, which is carrying about 3,500 people from 54 countries, is due to dock in Oakland on Monday after five days stuck offshore.

The US has reported more than 560 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths.

Cases of the virus have been recorded in 34 states plus Washington DC.

The number of infections worldwide is more than 109,000, with about 3,800 deaths.