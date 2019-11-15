Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Several cruise liners have paused operations in Australia for at least 30 days as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy told reporters on yesterday that he expected the cruise ship industry to go into some significant suspension as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival Cruises has become the latest cruise ship company to announce it was pausing operations across its fleet of ships based in Australia from today with service due to resume on April 13.

The company said both of its ships which are currently at sea will continue their voyages and return to Sydney as scheduled.

P&O Cruises Australia earlier yesterday announced it would pause its operations for 30 days following the federal government’s advice that non-essential mass gatherings of 500 people or more should not be held from Monday.

The suspension is in effect from yesterday until April 12.