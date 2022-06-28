Crowded shopping centre hit by Russian strike - 11 dead

[Source: BBC]
Local officials say at least 10 people have been killed and 40 injured in a missile strike at a crowded retail area in Kremenchuk, a city in central-eastern Ukraine.
More than 1,000 people could have been inside when the building was hit by a Russian missile strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Footage posted on social media shows flames engulfing the building, while firefighters struggle to tackle the blaze.
Article continues after advertisement
Summary:
- A shopping centre in east Ukraine with more than 1,000 people inside has been hit by a Russian missile strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky says
- Eleven people have been killed and 40 have been injured, according to the head of the Poltava regional administration
- But it’s feared the number of victims could increase
- Footage from the site, in the central-eastern city of Kremenchuk, shows the building ablaze, and fire crews struggling to contain the flames
- Meanwhile, G7 leaders have pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and told Russia it must allow free passage of food from Ukraine
- Zelensky has told global leaders gathered in Germany that he wants the war to end by the end of the year “before winter sets in”
- Meanwhile, Russia is believed to have defaulted on its debt – but the Kremlin says it’s “not our problem”
Advertisement