Crowded shopping centre hit by Russian strike - 11 dead

[Source: BBC]

Local officials say at least 10 people have been killed and 40 injured in a missile strike at a crowded retail area in Kremenchuk, a city in central-eastern Ukraine.

More than 1,000 people could have been inside when the building was hit by a Russian missile strike, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Footage posted on social media shows flames engulfing the building, while firefighters struggle to tackle the blaze.

Summary: