Crowd protests against military rule in Myanmar

Hundreds of people have rallied in Myanmar’s main city, Yangon, to protest against this week’s military coup.

“Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win,” chanted the crowd, the largest protest seen since the military took over.

They called for release of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the army.

The protest came despite the military’s efforts to stop people mobilising by shutting down social media.

On Friday evening, Telenor, one of the country’s main internet providers, confirmed it had been ordered to deny access to the two sites “until further notice”.

The coup leaders blocked Facebook on Thursday for the sake of “stability”.

And on Saturday, unconfirmed reports emerged of a total internet shutdown.

Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest, according to her lawyer. Police documents show she is accused of illegally importing and using communications equipment – walkie-talkies – at her home in Nay Pyi Taw.