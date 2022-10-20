Crowd greet Iranian climber who broke hijab rule on return

[Source: BBC]

A large crowd at Tehran airport greeted an Iranian sport climber who competed without a headscarf at a competition in South Korea, calling her a “heroine”.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, broke Iran’s strict dress code – but later said her hijab had fallen off “inadvertently”.

Many are sceptical about the reason she gave in an Instagram post and repeated in a state TV interview at the airport, believing it was made under duress.

Iran is gripped by protests against the hijab laws and its clerical leaders.

Iranian women are required to cover their hair with a headscarf and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the rules when they are officially representing Iran in competitions abroad.

Ms Rekabi flew in before dawn on Wednesday from South Korea, where she had been competing at the IFSC Asian Championships.

Her family met her at the airport, where she was hugged and handed several bunches of flowers.

She covered her hair with a black baseball cap and hoodie.