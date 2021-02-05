Crowd gathers for second day of protests

More than 1,000 people have gathered in Myanmar’s main city, Yangon, for a second day of protests, nearly a week after the military seized power.

One protester, Myo Win, 37 says they will move forward and keep demanding until we get democracy.

Police trucks and officers in riot gear were stationed on the streets near Yangon University.

On Saturday, the military shut down the country’s internet connections.

The Elected leader Aung San Suuu Kyi’s lawyer – Khin Zaw says she remains under house arrest, as does the President.

[Source: BBC]