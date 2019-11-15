Home

Crowd catches two children as they jump from apartment fire in France in 'heroic' rescue

CNN
July 24, 2020 1:23 pm
A crowd of people in France saved two children from an apartment fire, catching them as they jumped from the burning building. [Source: CNN]

A crowd of people in France saved two children from an apartment fire, catching them as they jumped from the burning building.

The rescue of the brothers, aged 3 and 10, was captured in remarkable video footage which shows one child first dropped into the crowd, while thick black smoke billows from the flat.

The other boy then sits on the ledge for several seconds as neighbours wave him down. The child leaps forward and is again caught by the crowd.

Locals were praised by Grenoble’s mayor, who called the rescue “heroic.”

Those who helped the children to safety say they heard screams from the window.

An inquiry into potential negligence has been launched against the boys’ parents by authorities.

The children were alone because their mother had gone grocery shopping and their father had left for work.

