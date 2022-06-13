Cross-party group of senators agree limited safety measures

[Source: BBC News]

A cross-party group of US senators have agreed on a framework for potential legislation on gun safety, following a spate of mass shootings.

This would include support for tougher checks for buyers aged under 21 and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.

Crucially, the proposals are supported by 10 Republicans, meaning they have the numbers to be voted into law.

US President Joe Biden says the plans are “steps in the right direction” but they fall far short of what he called for.

Previous attempts to tighten gun laws failed to get the required support in Congress.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings.