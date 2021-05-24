Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|
Full Coverage

World

Crews prepare for demolition as storm nears

| @BBCWorld
July 5, 2021 1:47 pm
[Source: BBC]

The standing portion of a partially collapsed apartment block near Miami is set to be demolished over safety fears as a tropical storm approaches Florida.

Explosives are in place to bring down the remaining part of Champlain Towers South between 22:00 and 03:00 local time (02:00 and 07:00 GMT).

Search efforts will resume once the site is deemed safe, officials said.

Article continues after advertisement

Part of the 12-storey block collapsed on 24 June. Twenty-four people are known to have died and 121 are missing.

The remaining unstable structure, which does not contain any bodies, is being demolished to ensure the safety of search teams.

Earlier efforts to find possible survivors in the rubble following the initial collapse were suspended ahead of Sunday’s planned demolition.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.