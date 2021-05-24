Crews prepare for demolition as storm nears

The standing portion of a partially collapsed apartment block near Miami is set to be demolished over safety fears as a tropical storm approaches Florida.

Explosives are in place to bring down the remaining part of Champlain Towers South between 22:00 and 03:00 local time (02:00 and 07:00 GMT).

Search efforts will resume once the site is deemed safe, officials said.

Part of the 12-storey block collapsed on 24 June. Twenty-four people are known to have died and 121 are missing.

The remaining unstable structure, which does not contain any bodies, is being demolished to ensure the safety of search teams.

Earlier efforts to find possible survivors in the rubble following the initial collapse were suspended ahead of Sunday’s planned demolition.