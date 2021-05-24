Home

Covid: World’s true pandemic death toll nearly 15 million, says WHO

| @BBCWorld
May 6, 2022 6:00 am
Cremation sites in India struggled with the number of dead. [Source: BBC News]

The Covid pandemic has caused the deaths of nearly 15 million people around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates.

That is 13% more deaths than normally expected over two years.

The WHO believes many countries undercounted the numbers who died from Covid – only 5.4 million were reported.

In India, there were 4.7 million Covid deaths, it says – 10 times the
Official figures – and almost a third of Covid deaths globally.

The Indian government has questioned the estimate, saying it has “concerns” about the methodology, but other studies have come to similar conclusions about the scale of deaths in the country.

