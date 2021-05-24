Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|
Full Coverage

World

COVID vaccine: We need answers on autumn booster plan, say health leaders

| @BBCWorld
June 21, 2021 1:32 pm
[Source: BBC]

The government must start planning for the autumn booster jab rollout now, doctors and NHS trusts have said – as it will involve bigger challenges.

The doctors said there were many questions that need answering, including how long immunity from the original coronavirus jab lasts, and whether children will be vaccinated.

“We cannot just carry on as we are, with an emergency response,” they said.

Article continues after advertisement

The government said it was planning for a booster programme later this year.

But it said final decisions on what the rollout would be like depended on the data from ongoing trials.

So far, nearly 60% of UK adults have had two jabs of the vaccine, meaning they are fully vaccinated, and more than four in five adults have had their first dose.

People have been rushing to get their vaccines in recent days, with more than one million jabs booked on Friday and Saturday in England after vaccinations opened to all over-18s.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.