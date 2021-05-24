COVID vaccine: We need answers on autumn booster plan, say health leaders

The government must start planning for the autumn booster jab rollout now, doctors and NHS trusts have said – as it will involve bigger challenges.

The doctors said there were many questions that need answering, including how long immunity from the original coronavirus jab lasts, and whether children will be vaccinated.

“We cannot just carry on as we are, with an emergency response,” they said.

The government said it was planning for a booster programme later this year.

But it said final decisions on what the rollout would be like depended on the data from ongoing trials.

So far, nearly 60% of UK adults have had two jabs of the vaccine, meaning they are fully vaccinated, and more than four in five adults have had their first dose.

People have been rushing to get their vaccines in recent days, with more than one million jabs booked on Friday and Saturday in England after vaccinations opened to all over-18s.