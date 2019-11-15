COVID vaccine: Pfizer says '94% effective in over-65s'

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to protect 94% of adults over 65 years old.

More data released from their continuing phase three trial suggests it works equally well in people of all ages and ethnicities.

The companies say they will now apply for authorisation for emergency use of the jab in the US.

The trial involved 41,000 people worldwide.

Half were given the vaccine and half a placebo.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech published preliminary data suggesting the vaccine offered 90% protection against Covid-19 and said there were no safety concerns.

This was followed by data on a vaccine made by US company Moderna suggesting nearly 95% protection and similarly promising results from trials of another developed in Russia, called Sputnik.