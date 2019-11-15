Home

COVID vaccine: Pfizer applies for first approval in US

| @BBCWorld
November 21, 2020 9:36 am

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are on Friday filing for emergency authorisation in the US of their COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be the job of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide if the vaccine is safe to roll out.

It is not clear how long the FDA will take to study the data.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the US government expects to approve the vaccine in the first half of December.

Data from an advanced trial showed the vaccine protects 94% of adults over 65.

The UK has pre-ordered 40 million doses and should get 10 million by the end of the year.

