World

COVID protests: Hundreds fined and dozens arrested as convoy enters Paris

BBC NEWS
February 13, 2022 9:32 am

Police have intercepted hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Paris as part of a protest against France’s coronavirus regulations.

Tear gas was fired in the city as demonstrators defied an order banning the “Freedom Convoy”.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said more than 300 tickets had been handed out and 54 people arrested.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities have deployed more than 7,000 officers over the next three days in a bid to stop the demonstrators.

Despite those efforts, some vehicles managed to arrive at the Arc de Triomphe in the city, and tear gas was fired at demonstrators on the nearby Champs-Élysées avenue.

The groups were inspired by the self-styled Canadian “Freedom Convoy” which has disrupted trade on the US border and occupied streets in Ottawa. Similar demonstrations have started to spread around the world.

Austria and Belgium have banned such convoys from entering their capitals, with similar demonstrations also emerging in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

On Saturday, police in Paris said they had intercepted hundreds of vehicles heading into the city. Two were allegedly carrying knives, hammers and petrol canisters, and five were allegedly carrying slingshots.

A video posted online by a journalist and shared by the police showed officers halting lines of vehicles on the city’s ring road. Police close to the Arc de Triomphe were seen diverting camper vans and other vehicles away from the area.

 

