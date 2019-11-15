COVID patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar

At least six people including five coronavirus patients have died in a hospital in Pakistan after oxygen supplies ran too low.

A reported delay in deliveries meant more than 200 patients were left for hours on reduced oxygen at the government-run hospital in the northern city of Peshawar on Saturday.

Hospital officials described the shortage as “criminal negligence”, blaming it on the supply company.

Pakistan is fighting a new virus wave.

It has so far reported more than 400,000 infections and over 8,000 deaths.