Covid pass protesters attack French MP Stéphane Claireaux with seaweed

A French MP has been attacked by a crowd of Covid-19 pass protesters outside his home in the overseas territory of St Pierre and Miquelon.

Video showed Stéphane Claireaux being pelted with seaweed and other missiles in the North American territory.

He likened the attack to a “stoning” and said he would file criminal charges against those responsible.

Article continues after advertisement

The MP is from the ruling party of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the incident was “intolerable”.