COVID misinformation on Facebook is killing people: Biden

US President Joe Biden has warned that the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on social media is “killing people”.

He was responding to a question from a reporter about the alleged role of “platforms like Facebook” in spreading falsehoods about vaccines and the pandemic.

The White House has been increasing pressure on social media companies to tackle disinformation.

Facebook says it is taking “aggressive action” to protect public health.

US health officials have warned that the country’s current spike in COVID-19 deaths and infections is exclusively hitting unvaccinated communities.