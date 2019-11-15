COVID-infected ship to remain offshore

A ship anchored off American Samoa with three COVID-positive crew members on board will remain there for at least seven days.

The container ship, has 17 crew on board.

It arrived in Pago Pago on Sunday afternoon and sailed out of the main harbour at 9am yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

It remains about 8km from shore.

American Samoa’s COVID-19 task force Chair says this would allow local authorities to complete their assessment of the situation and come up with a plan to offload and pick up containers.

He said steps had been taken to decontaminate the dock in case of any contamination while the vessel was dockside.

Pago Pago port was scheduled to reopen this morning after a 24-hour shutdown.