Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Doctor Fong|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|Resort assists staff to make a living|More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic|Restrictions on movement remain: Police|Local beer out of supply|Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division|Naroro villagers hopeful life return to normal soon|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|
Full Coverage

World

COVID devastates families across India, orphaning many children

| @BBCWorld
May 31, 2021 4:05 pm
Crematoriums in a number of states have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies [Source: BBC]

Five-year-old Pratham and his 10-month-old brother Ayush lost their father to COVID in April. Days later, at a different Delhi hospital, they lost their mother.

Their world had changed and they didn’t even know it. They couldn’t understand why their parents were taking so long to come home.

Relatives told Pratham that his mum and dad had gone out for work.

Article continues after advertisement

But Pratham kept asking, and each day became more difficult than the last.

The relatives decided to contact a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with orphaned children.

The NGO says it hopes someone will adopt both Pratham and his brother.

Sonia, 12, and her brother Amit, 7, lost their father in the first wave of the pandemic in June last year and their mother in April this year.

Their paternal grandmother is looking after them at the moment. She is worried about their future, but doesn’t even want to consider registering them for adoption.

“Who will look after these kids after me?” she said. “These children are the legacy of my son and daughter-in-law. A lot of people are coming to ask for adoption. How can I give them away?”

These are not isolated stories. COVID has devastated families across India, orphaning many children.

Smirti Irani, minister for women and child welfare, recently tweeted that both parents of at least 577 children had died with coronavirus between 1 April and 25 May. Experts say this number is likely a significant underestimate.

Over the weekend, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced measures to help orphaned children, with a fund of around $13,970 (£9,852) set aside for each child. This will be given to them as a stipend from the ages of 18-23.

India has strict adoption laws – every state has a child protection and welfare commission which appoints officials in districts. A number of NGOs also help the commissions in identifying children who are at risk.

There is a national portal for adoption where people seeking to adopt children can register themselves. Matches are made after all necessary checks are done and the state’s child welfare committee declares a child “legally free for adoption”.

But India’s adoption rates are low – just 3,351 children were adopted in the year to March 2020, while tens of thousands were orphaned. By comparison, more than 66,000 children were adopted in the US in 2019.

And the size of the issue had dramatically increased after the second wave in India, said Anurag Kundu, the chairperson for the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“In my life I have never heard of so many people die in such a small span of time – they must have left behind so many children who are below the age of 18. It is a national emergency in that sense,” Mr Kundu said.

In India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,000 Covid orphans had been identified, said Dr Preeti Verma, a member of the state’s child welfare commission.

As with the national picture, the real number is probably higher, Ms Verma said. The commission had enlisted police constables, village-level healthcare workers and village chiefs to identify such children, she said.

According to Mr Kundu, a short term focus on foster care, rather than full adoption, was required to help alleviate the problem.

“It is a myth that every child is adopted,” he said. “Family members can always come forward. Foster care is a great idea but in our country it has not taken off, even though there is a specific provision in the law.”

Foster care allows children to be looked after by families and friends and they don’t have to wait in overcrowded care homes for someone to adopt them.

Experts say it can help improve India’s dismal adoption rates as more families may come forward to look after such children temporarily, which may eventually motivate them to formally adopt.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.