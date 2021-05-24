Home

World

COVID: Cases hit new record as booster drive continues

BBC NEWS
December 17, 2021 8:52 am

A record number of daily coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK for the second day running, with 88,376 infections confirmed on Thursday.

England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, said the Omicron variant could rise “incredibly fast”, but its peak subside quickly due to boosters.

There was also a record for top-up vaccines with 745,183 third or booster doses being given on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson has urged people to use “caution” in the face of the variant.

But the prime minister insisted England was not being put into lockdown by stealth, after some of his own MPs had accused the government of putting hospitality under an “effective lockdown”.

Meanwhile, the Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch as a precautionary measure amid the surge of the Omicron variant.

A further 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported on Thursday.

Daily cases were up from 78,610 on Wednesday, itself a record, and more than 30,000 up on last Thursday when 50,867 infections were reported.
Prof Whitty said the peak of the Omicron wave may fall faster than previous Covid-19 peaks, although he said the upswing will be “incredibly fast”.

But he added that this was just a possibility, adding that the rate of growth would slow down once people had received booster vaccines or been infected by the variant.

Speaking to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, he said that even with people acting cautiously the rise in Omicron cases would still be “very fast”.

But the booster programme was the route back to a “more normal track”, Prof Whitty said.

Plan B measures and “really critically the booster programme” were intended to slow things down, he said, but he added that “if the facts change and it becomes clearer that things are heading the wrong way, ministers are always going to take constant reviews of this”.

Prof Whitty said if vaccines were less effective than expected against Omicron then that would be a “material change” in how ministers viewed risks going forward.

