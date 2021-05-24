COVID Australia: 'Graphic' vaccine advert sparks backlash

An Australian vaccine advertisement has sparked a backlash, with many criticising its graphic depiction of a young woman suffering from COVID.

The government advert shows the woman in a hospital bed gasping for air while hooked up to a ventilator.

The text reads: “Covid-19 can affect anyone…Book your vaccination.”

But critics say the advert unfairly targets young people, considering under 40s will only be able to access the vaccines at the end of the year.

Official health advice also recommends that young people wait for a Pfizer jab instead of the available AstraZeneca jab. Australia has a shortage of Pfizer supplies.

The advert is currently only being shown in Sydney, which is in the grips of a Delta outbreak and is in its third week of lockdown.

Authorities reported 112 new cases on Monday, taking the total to over 700 cases since the strain first emerged in mid-June.

The release of the advert is part of a larger ‘Arm Yourself’ vaccination campaign which launched on Sunday.

“Completely offensive to run an ad like this when Australians in this age group are still waiting for their vaccinations,” tweeted broadcaster Hugh Riminton.