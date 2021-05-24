COVID antiviral pill can halve risk of hospitalisation

An experimental drug for severe Covid cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by about half, interim clinical trial results suggest.

The tablet – molnupiravir – was given twice a day to patients recently diagnosed with the disease.

US drug-maker Merck said its results were so positive that outside monitors had asked to stop the trial early.

Article continues after advertisement

It said it would apply for emergency use authorisation for the drug in the US in the next two weeks.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, said the results were “very good news”, but urged caution until the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had reviewed the data.