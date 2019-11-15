COVID-19 wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods

Stark statistics from Chicago health officials have underscored the heavy toll of coronavirus on black Americans.

Black Chicagoans account for half of all coronavirus cases in the city and more than 70% of deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Other cities with large black populations, including Detroit, Milwaukee, New Orleans and New York, have become coronavirus hotspots.

Article continues after advertisement

The US has recorded nearly 370,000 virus cases and almost 11,000 deaths.