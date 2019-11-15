Home

World

COVID-19 wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods

| @BBCWorld
April 7, 2020 5:08 pm
Chicago has seen a total of 98 deaths with 72% of them black residents. [Source: BBC]

Stark statistics from Chicago health officials have underscored the heavy toll of coronavirus on black Americans.

Black Chicagoans account for half of all coronavirus cases in the city and more than 70% of deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Other cities with large black populations, including Detroit, Milwaukee, New Orleans and New York, have become coronavirus hotspots.

The US has recorded nearly 370,000 virus cases and almost 11,000 deaths.

