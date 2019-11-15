COVID-19 virus 'survives on some surfaces for 28 days'

The virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say.

The findings from Australia’s national science agency suggest SARS-Cov-2 can survive for far longer than thought.

However, the experiment was conducted in the dark. UV light has already been shown to kill the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

Some experts have also thrown doubt on the actual threat posed by surface transmission in real life.

The virus is most commonly transmitted when people cough, sneeze or talk.

Previous laboratory studies have found that SARS-Cov-2 can survive for two to three days on bank notes and glass, and up to six days on plastic and stainless steel, although results vary.

The latest research from Australian agency CSIRO found the virus was “extremely robust,” surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and both plastic and paper banknotes, when kept at 20C (68F), which is about room temperature.

In comparison, the flu virus can survive in the same circumstances for 17 days.

However, Prof Ron Eccles, former director Common Cold Centre at Cardiff University, criticised the study and said the suggestion that the virus could survive for 28 days was causing “unnecessary fear in the public”.

Last week Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, said the coronavirus did not spread via surfaces.