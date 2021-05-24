Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Children’s vaccination progressing well|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|
Full Coverage

World

COVID-19 vaccine reduces stroke risk - Stroke Foundation

RNZ
November 26, 2021 7:45 am

The Stroke Foundation is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to help reduce the risk of a debilitating stroke.

Its chief executive Jo Lambert told Morning Report new studies show more severe infections of Covid-19 create a higher chance of stroke.

Stroke is the largest cause of serious adult disability in this country, and the second-highest cause of death in New Zealand, after cancer.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s an increasing body of international clinical research showing that the incidents that stroke increases if you are infected with Covid. This research is coming from the Netherlands, France, America, Sweden and it’s been published in recognised medical journals such as The Lancet,” Lambert said.

“The statistics are quite alarming … for instance, a population-based study done in America of 20,000 people showed of those people, 281 people went on to have a stroke.”

Lambert said there were three main reasons Covid-19 was increasing the risk of a stroke.

“It impacts the cell lining of our blood vessels, and that can cause clots to spin-off and cause a stroke, enter the brain and cause a stroke.

“Also the fact that our own immune system is activated when we get Covid-19, and that in itself can cause some blood clotting.

“And the third thing is that we believe that Covid is triggering its own blood clotting in order to help it survive in the body.”

She said there was nothing currently to suggest an increase of strokes in New Zealand.

“So any myths about there being a risk in having the vaccine and that might then trigger a stroke is just not the case.

“The fact is, is that the more severe case you have of Covid, the more likely you are to have a stroke and that increases markedly based on this research.”

The vaccine reduced the risk of contracting Covid-19 and thereby risk of stroke, Lambert said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.