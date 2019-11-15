COVID-19 to bring Asia's growth to a standstill

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed two million and more than 133,000 of them have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

US President Donald Trump is set to announce guidelines on reopening the county’s economy on Thursday. Germany has announced first steps to ease its lockdown.

The head of the World Health Organization has said he regrets Trump’s decision to halt funding for the organisation, but called for world unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the global economy is expected to shrink by three percent this year – the biggest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

G20 nations agreed to suspend debt payments owed to them by the world’s poorest countries.