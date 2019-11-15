Home

COVID-19 surge was 'inevitable' after states reopened, Fauci says

CNN
July 16, 2020 10:41 am
With COVID-19 cases still soaring in the US South and Southwest and dozens of states pulling back on reopening plans. [Source: CNN]

With COVID-19 cases still soaring in the US South and Southwest and dozens of states pulling back on reopening plans, public health experts say the end of the pandemic remains out of sight.

While New York and New Jersey were the early virus hotspots, California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have become the states to watch.

America’s top infectious disease doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the inevitable happened” after the US tried to reopen.

Dr Fauci says he saw “pictures and photos and films of people at bars with no masks, congregating in crowds.”

The country’s “baseline” was around 20,000 new cases a day when reopening started.

