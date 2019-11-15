COVID-19 spike continues amid new Catalonia restrictions

Spain’s north-eastern Catalonia region has again recorded a daily COVID-19 infection figure of more than 1,000, as residents endure new restrictions.

Health authorities are trying to halt this week’s surge, which has led to four million people around Barcelona being asked to stay home for 15 days.

Catalonia’s is the worst of 150 Spanish outbreaks and neighbouring France says closing borders should be discussed.

Spain has recorded 260,000 cases and there have been 28,400 deaths.