World

COVID-19 rebounds around the world

Aljazeera
July 20, 2020 7:27 am
The coronavirus pandemic continues to explode around the world as confirmed deaths passed 600,000 and countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections. [Source: Aljazeera]

The coronavirus pandemic continues to explode around the world as confirmed deaths passed 600,000 and countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain a surge of new infections.

Confirmed global virus deaths rose to 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. The United States tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil.

Europe as a continent has seen about 200,000 deaths.

Experts believe the pandemic’s true toll around the world is much higher because of testing shortages and data collection issues.

The World Health Organization said 259,848 new infections were reported Saturday, its highest one-day tally yet.

