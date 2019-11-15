Home

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head

Aljazeera
June 20, 2020 11:25 am
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the world is entering a ''new and dangerous phase'. [Source: Aljazeera]

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the world is entering a ”new and dangerous phase’.

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday’s 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The United Kingdom’s chief medical officers have agreed to lower the country’s coronavirus alert level from four to three.

New confirmed cases of coronavirus remain stable in Beijing as officials say situation is under control.

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac has started a clinical trial for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

In Honduras, President Juan Orlando Hernandez became the latest world leader to be hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus.

