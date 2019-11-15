Home

Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine is highly effective

BBC
November 24, 2020 6:31 am

The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is highly effective at stopping people developing Covid-19 symptoms.

This has been confirmed through a large trial .

Interim data suggests 70% protection, but the researchers say the figure may be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose.

The results will be seen as a triumph, but come after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed 95% protection.

However, the Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two.

So the vaccine will play a significant role in tackling the pandemic, if it is approved for use by regulators.

