COVID-19 'most severe health emergency' WHO has faced
BBC
July 29, 2020 12:04 pm
Coronavirus is the WHO's sixth global health emergency. [Source: BBC]
COVID-19 is easily the most severe global health emergency ever declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), its leader has said.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he would reconvene the WHO’s emergency committee this week for a review.
There have been five other global health emergencies: Ebola (two outbreaks), Zika, polio and swine flu.
More than 16m cases of COVID-19 have been reported since January, and more than 650,000 deaths.
