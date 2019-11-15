Home

World

COVID-19: Mexico reports first deaths of pregnant women

Aljazeera
April 10, 2020 12:19 pm
A city employee, wearing protective gear, disinfects near to the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City [Source: Reuters]

Mexico has recorded its first two deaths of pregnant women from the Coronavirus as the overall number of fatalities in the country reached 194, according to the country’s health ministry.

One of the two women gave birth to a son before passing away, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference, noting that pregnant women are highly susceptible to infection caused by the virus. For a short time the baby boy had respiratory problems and is still delicate, he added.

Adding to their risk factors for developing complications from Coronavirus, both women were clinically obese, while one had hypertension and the other had diabetes, Lopez-Gatell was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.

